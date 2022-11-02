Jazmine Sullivan’s voice is truly one of a kind. The songstress is known for her raspy, mezzo-soprano vocals that tend to outshine many of her peers. Despite her success and status in the music industry, the Philadelphia native is still a fan and student of the game.

As one of the battle advisors for John Legend‘s team on this season of NBC’s singing competition ‘The Voice,’ Jazmine was asked which music artist she’d love to collaborate with on a new song. “The one person that comes to mind right now is Beyonce, but – of course – she’s everybody’s [dream duet]. [We have] two very different voices and tones, but I think if we came together and did something it would be magic.”

Beyonce Knowles-Carter attends the European Premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

The Grammy Award winning star added that she doesn’t need the song to be a huge hit, she just wants the opportunity to work with the iconic Renaissance star. “I love her so much I don’t even care if no one ever heard the song. It could just be us, no one could ever it, and I wouldn’t say a word.”

Jazmine’s love for the Queen seems to be very mutual. Last year, it was reported that Beyonce and Jay-Z handpicked the “Need You Bad” singer to perform the National Anthem during the 2021 Super Bowl LV. That’s not all. Back in 2017, Jazmine spoke about her desire to work with Bey once again, telling the Associated Press, “I love the way Bey delivers a song and I would love to get something with her because I really think she’s good with delivery.”

Share your thoughts on a Jazmine & Beyonce collaboration below.