“Amazon Music Live” Season 2 Is Set To Return With Lil Durk and Metro Boomin

Excitement is building as Amazon Music Live's second season is back! And just like season one, they are promising a stellar lineup. The scheduled performances already include some of the hottest names in the music industry. Hosted by 2 Chainz, this weekly concert series has become a must-watch event. It's set to air every Thursday night at 9 p.m. PT. This week, Lil Durk will stake the stage (Oct. 5), followed by Metro Boomin (Oct. 12), then Latto in the following two weeks. Subsequently, fans are already buzzing with anticipation for what promises to be a memorable performance.

“We created Amazon Music Live to bring sports and music fans together on Thursday nights for a brand-new, can’t-miss event celebrating new music after the biggest game of the week,” said Ryan Redington in a press release, General Manager of Amazon Music. “Available to fans around the world on Prime Video and Twitch, AML became a massive new stage for artists to share their culture-defining new music after Thursday Night Football. And this year we’re going even bigger.”

Season 2 Will Be A Blast

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: General atmosphere at Amazon Music Live Concert Series 2023 on September 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Amazon Music )

Moreover, one distinctive feature of Amazon Music Live Season 2 is the inclusion of live American Sign Language (ASL) performers who will interpret the lyrics. This makes the performances accessible to a broader audience. This thoughtful addition adds an inclusive and meaningful layer to the series, enhancing the overall experience for viewers. All these performances are filmed live in the vibrant city of Los Angeles. This creates a unique atmosphere that captures the energy and passion of both the artists and the audience. It's an opportunity for fans to get up close and personal with their favorite musicians and immerse themselves in the magic of live music.

However, as Amazon Music Live Season 2 unfolds, it's clear that this series continues to be a platform for musical excellence and innovation. With 2 Chainz as the host, it's sure to be memorable. And with a lineup that includes Lil Durk, Metro Boomin, Latto, and more to be announced, there's no doubt that this season will be nothing short of extraordinary. Will you be tuning in to this season? Let us know on HNHH!

