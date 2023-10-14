2 Chainz Announces Lil Wayne Collab “ColleGrove 2” Drops Next Month

2 Chainz has revealed that ColleGrove 2, his collab album with Lil Wayne, will be dropping sometime in November. "Me and Wayne's album drops next month. This is a full circle moment," Chainz told RockTheBells. Furthermore, the rapper spoke on the driving force behind the project. "It was built on a relationship. Wayne at the time, was the hottest artist in the world. He could've charged me eight million, but he didn't," he explained. It's unknown if the album will feature anyone beyond Chainz and Wayne. However, fans won't have to wait too long to find out now.

The news came almost exactly a year after Chainz initially said the album would be coming at the end of 2022. However, that statement made at a concert at USF didn't come to pass. Instead, fans have had to wait an entire extra year for the much-hyped release. The album has been teased since 2020 and will serve as a follow-up to their unofficial collab, 2016's ColleGrove.

2 Chainz And Lil Wayne Going All Out For ColleGrove 2

While we still don't know a whole lot about the album, the pair are very excited about it. Additionally, they have revealed that they have gone all-in on making it one of the albums of the year. “We have two videos shot, photoshoot shot, (the) album’s mixed and getting mastered, so it’ll be coming sooner than later, and I’m really excited about it. It’s rapping at a high level — steel sharpens steel. And he’s one of the people that I enjoy working with the most," Chainz said back in September.

However, ColleGrove 2 is not 2 Chainz's only ongoing project. The veteran rapper is also serving as the host of Amazon Music Live's second season. The popular concert series airs directly after Amazon's Thursday Night Football broadcast. Season 2 opened with Ed Sheeran and Lil Durk, with the most recent episode being Metro Boomin. Peso Pluma and Latto will have shows in the next two weeks. Are you excited about ColleGrove 2? Let us know in the comments.

