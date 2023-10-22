Nicki Minaj And Lil Wayne Releasing Albums On The Same Day Next Month

It has just dawned on fans that November 17 is going to be a very busy day for music as 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne drop Welcome 2 ColleGrove and Nicki Minaj releases Pink Friday 2. Both albums, which are slated to be some of the biggest releases of the year, will be available on the third Friday of November. Furthermore, that means there will be a lot of music news over the next few weeks. This is because both projects still remain fairly in the shadows.

Nicki has dropped a few tracks for her project, namely "Super Freaky Girl" and "Last Time I Saw You". However, she also released "Bahm Bahm". The well-received track was confirmed to be a single that didn't make the cut for the final tracklist. Meanwhile, Chainz & Wayne recently dropped "Presha", the first single they've released ahead of Welcome 2 ColleGrove. Do you have a preference on the November 17 releases? Let us know in the comments.

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne Perform "Presha" On The Tonight Show

Furthermore, 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne gave their first performance of "Presha" during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. It's the first single from Welcome 2 ColleGrove to drop ahead of the album release next month. The veteran rappers tore up the New York studio to the delight of the audience, and Jimmy Fallon. Has "Presha" gotten you hyped for the full album? Let us know.

While we still don't know a whole lot about the album, the pair are very excited about it. Additionally, they have revealed that they have gone all-in on making it one of the albums of the year. “We have two videos shot, photoshoot shot, (the) album’s mixed and getting mastered. So it’ll be coming sooner than later, and I’m really excited about it. It’s rapping at a high level — steel sharpens steel. And he’s one of the people that I enjoy working with the most," Chainz said back in September.

