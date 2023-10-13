Offset Joins Metro Boomin For “Amazon Music Live” Show

Last night, Metro Boomin took the stage for his eagerly-anticipated "Amazon Music Live" show in LA. He performed for almost an hour and a half, bringing out various special guests to join him. He invited Nav and Post Malone out at different points in his set, and even later welcomed Offset to the stage. Offset just dropped off his second solo album today, Set It Off.

Ahead of the release, Offset described Set It Off as his first solid effort as a solo artist, and so far, fans aren't disappointed. The album is jam-packed with high-profile features from the likes of Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Latto, Young Nudy, and more. The artist's wife, Cardi B, is also featured on two songs.

Metro Boomin And Offset Team Up For "Amazon Music Live" Concert

During Offset's appearance, he provided fans with the Migos hit "Bad and Boujee,” as well as a track from his joint album with Metro and 21 Savage Without Warning, “Ric Flair Drip." Of course, he also performed a couple of songs from his new LP, building further anticipation for today's drop. He performed “Fan," which he unveiled last month, as well as “Night Vision.” Fans were glad to hear the Migos classic from the father of five, particularly after learning that he and Quavo are back on good terms recently.

During his appearance on The Breakfast Club this week, Offset explained how he and Quavo were able to set their differences aside to pay tribute to Takeoff at the BET Awards. "That's my brother at the end of the day," he explained. "We good though, bro, we just linked up in Paris." Offset says that even amid his solo endeavors, he "still [feels Takeoff's] presence and his energy." What do you think of Offset joining Metro Boomin for his "Amazon Music Live" performance? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

