Lil Reese Goes In-Depth On 2021 Chicago Shooting

Lil Reese has been through a tremendous amount of adversity throughout his career. Overall, he has gotten into numerous beefs all while being part of the Chicago drill movement's developing stages. Although he may not get mainstream attention, he is an artist who is loved by his fans. If you are a fan of Reese, then you know some of the close brushes he has had with death. He was the victim of a shooting in 2019, and subsequently, he was in another shooting back in 2021.

During the 2021 shooting, Reese was filmed with blood leaking from his face. It was very gruesome, and many feared for his life. Reports indicated that Reese had been tracked down in a stolen Dodge Durango and a fight ensued. This subsequently led to him being shot. However, Reese was on No Jumper where he refuted some of the details of the shooting. As you will see, he claims the car was never stolen. Instead, he just had the same car as the men who shot at him. Additionally, he spoke on how a cop slammed him to the ground which made him appear bloodier than he should have been.

Lil Reese Tells All

“They was shootin’ from five lanes over,” Lil Reese Revealed. “It’s goofy shit. They was five lanes over, shootin’ at my car, thinkin’ I was somebody else. Somebody else had the same car as me, and they just did a video in the car, so they thought my car was his car, and they shot my car up.” It is a harrowing story, although Reese didn't seem to mind the retelling of it.

No matter what, this is a scary situation to be part of. Now, however, Reese seems to be doing a bit better, even if there is some trauma lingering from the incident. Let us know your thoughts on all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

