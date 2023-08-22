Lil Reese Lashes Out At Adam22: “Why You Steady Having People Bring Up Old S**t That’s Not True?”

No Jumper has amassed a dedicated fanbase since its inception. Still, that doesn’t mean everyone who tunes into the platform’s content is impressed. For the most part, it’s one of the show’s hosts, Adam22, that has a polarizing impact on viewers. The podcaster has previously been called out for asking uncomfortable questions. Earlier this summer, his wife’s sex tape with Blacked actor Jason Luv brought him plenty of backlash. Nevertheless, Adam continues to move forward with his head held high. He even maintained his composure while being attacked by Lil Reese in a recent episode.

“Lil Reese, how you doing?” the host asked the Chicago rapper when he called into No Jumper earlier this week. “Man, I don’t f**k with Adam22,” Reese responded. “Why you don’t f**k with me?!” the OnlyFans creator asked after a moment of laughter. “Bro, ‘cuz you be doin’ too much on your platforms with my name, bro,” the 30-year-old clarified. “Why you steady having people bring up old s**t that’s not true?” Reese wanted to know.

Lil Reese Doesn’t F**k with Adam22

Rather than addressing the question about his journalistic integrity, Adam insisted that he defends Reese when his name comes up in conversation. “I was saying that I thought it was just the design on your Ethikas,” the embattled entertainer explained to the Supa S*vage 3 spitter. “Why they ain’t tell you I f**ked them up?” Reese asked from the other end of the phone, prompting more laughter from those listening in the No Jumper studio.

Lil Reese has found himself at odds with various hip-hop bloggers over the past few years, it seems. Back in 2019, he put VladTV‘s DJ Vlad on blast in a scathing rant, calling the media personality a “b**ch,” among other things. Read everything that Reese had to say at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

