Jason Luv Called Out By FakeWatchBuster Amid Adam22 Lena The Plug Drama

Adam22 has been attempting to take the high road after witnessing his wife, Lena The Plug, sleep with Jason Luv recently. Admittedly, it hasn’t been easy for the podcaster, even though she’s watched (and even joined in on) him fornicating with dozens of other women throughout their careers. The interracial sex tape going viral was enough for Adam to deal with, but in the weeks since, Jason has also been giving interviews about his experience working with Lena – some of which have left a bad taste in the No Jumper host’s mouth.

Not only has Adam made it clear that he and Lena are no longer as interested in filming a ménage à trois scene with the Blacked star, but his blog’s Instagram account has also reposted content from @FakeWatchBuster, accusing Luv of holding several knockoff pieces in his extensive collection. “@iamjasonluv in our opinion your watch collection is full of fake watches, so no, it’s not worth [a] couple million dollars🕵️‍♂️⌚️❌,” the popular account called him out.

FakeWatchBuster’s Latest Target is Jason Luv

According to their caption, they weren’t able to include all of the allegedly fake watches in their carousel, but they did name a few important standouts. Luv’s PP Nautilus 5711 Rose Gold has defects such as the wrong size and shape of case, wrong bracelet and crown shape, and incorrect date window shape. Elsewhere, his Roger Dubuis Excalibur Spider – Skeleton has a mechanism that appears to be completely off, not to mention the wrong dial proportions and flying tourbillon shape.

After his discussions with Bootleg Kev and TMZ earlier this month, Adam22 also made time in his schedule to answer Wack 100’s questions about Lena The Plug and Jason Luv’s raunchy video. From the sounds of their chat on No Jumper, the music executive couldn’t quite understand why his co-host blackballed the adult actor, but Adam’s explanation made things very clear. Read what he had to say at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

