Lil Reese Issues Apology After Friend Pours Water On Homeless Man

Earlier this week, Lil Reese shared a clip on his Instagram Story that managed to get social media users talking. In the clip, one his friends is seen pouring a drink on a homeless man's head. Others in the group are also heard egging him on, including Lil Reese. “Get his a*s, get his a*s," one of his crew members shouts. "Put that b*tch on his head, put that b*tch on his head. F*ck him!” From there, the unsuspecting man sits up on the sidewalk, telling them "Don’t do that, man! That ain’t right, man!”

Lil Reese was immediately hit with a great deal of backlash after posting the seemingly cruel act. Many thought it was messed up to pour the drink on the man, let alone post it for the world to see. Amid the backlash, he has now issued an apology, in which he claims that he doesn't condone the behavior showcased in the video.

Lil Reese Says He Doesn't Condone The Cruel Behavior

"I would like to apologize to my fans and everybody watching for recording and laughing while they were pouring water on the homeless man in the video," his apology begins. "I do not condone or support that type of behavior in [any way]." Lil Reese goes on to say that he'll be donating to charitable causes in order to make things right following the incident. "I will be giving away money to the homeless community as well as giving away food, clothes, and water twice a month going forward," he claims.

Unfortunately, not a lot of social media users are buying his apology. Some think he should also apologize to the homeless man, claiming that he's who he really owes it to. Others also want him to show proof that he's donating to the homeless. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Lil Reese.

