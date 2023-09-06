Lil Reese Ripped Apart By Fans After Friend Pours Drink On A Homeless Man

Lil Reese is someone who has gone through a lot during his time as an artist. Overall, the Chicago rapper is someone whose career has been followed very closely. He has amassed a lot of fans during his time in the game. However, he has also amassed a ton of enemies. This has led to some altercations that could have been a lot worse than they ended up. Regardless, Reese is someone who typically remains active on social media, and sometimes, he messes up for all of his fans to see.

A perfect example of this took place very recently. In a video posted to Reese’s Instagram story, he could be seen walking on the street with a group of friends. Eventually, they approach a homeless man who is just minding his business. However, one of his friends goes up to the man and pours a drink all over him. “Get his ass, get his ass. Put that b#### on his head, put that b#### on his head. F### him!” one of Reese’s crew members says. From there, the homeless man says, “Don’t do that, man! That ain’t right, man!”

Read More: Gervonta Davis Threatens YK Osiris Over Lil Reese Bet

Lil Reese Posts The Clip

In the end, Lil Reese did not get the reaction he was probably hoping for from his audience. Instead, a lot of people were simply blown away by the fact that he would post this. “Why [did] you pour your drink on a homeless person for? You ain’t right,” one person said, according to AllHipHop. Many of the other comments on the situation were similar to this one. “You [are] too blessed to be doing what you did to the unfortunate, s###’s lame as hell,” they simply said.

Needless to say, the fans have sent Reese a message about acting this way in the future. Whether or not he listens, remains to be seen. Let us know what you thought of his actions, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the music world.

Read More: Lil Reese Recalls Stealing Bikes With King Von To “Terrorize” 63rd

[Via]