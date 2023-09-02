Lil Reese Returns Stolen Bike, Says Viral Mugshot Is “Fake And Edited”

Lil Reese recently appeared on an episode of DJ Univercity’s podcast, and he came bearing gifts. In a clip from the show, the Chicago rapper wheels out a children’s bike for the host, revealing that the two of them have some history. Apparently, Lil Reese stole DJ Univercity’s bike when they were kids, and he took the opportunity to make things right. “I ain’t gonna lie I did some research, and I got your bike back,” he told him. “Go’n and get your bike, man.”

Unfortunately, it turns out that the bike he brought wasn’t actually DJ Univercity’s, so he just brought him someone else’s bike. Luckily, it’s the thought that counts. “Fool, I got a bike for you!” he said. “I got somebody’s bike! I got something for you, fool. You got somebody’s bike.” It looks like Lil Reese is at least making an effort to change his old ways. With that being said, however, fans had been concerned for the rapper lately as an alleged mugshot of him has been floating around.

Lil Reese Gives DJ Univercity “Somebody’s Bike”

Fortunately, the reports were false. Lil Reese eventually responded in an Instagram comment to the viral mugshot, claiming that it’s not real. Social media users had been poking fun at the rapper’s cheeks in the image, noting that they looked a bit chubbier than usual. He set the record straight, letting users know that the photo had been altered. “That fake edited a** mugshot yall crazy,” he wrote, adding a slew of laughing emojis.

In other Lil Reese news, the artist got into it with Adam22 earlier this month on an episode of the No Jumper podcast. He called into the show, putting the host on blast for reporting on him in the past “Why you steady having people bring up old s**t that’s not true?” he asked. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Lil Reese.

