weapon
- MusicPunchmade Dev Mugshot Revealed By Chicago PDThe rapper previously faced an investigation from law enforcement concerning his video "Wire Fraud Tutorial."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTakeoff Update: Lil Cam Arrested On Felony Gun Possession, Had Weapon At Time Of Rapper's MurderThe 22-year-old is said to be a bodyguard for Mob Ties Records.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureIG Model Claims She Didn't Pull Gun Out, Despite Akademiks' ClaimsAkademiks suggested Instagram Model Whitney LeDawn brandished a weapon during the Fresh & Fit podcast. By Aron A.
- GramLil Durk Goes Live While Being Pulled Over By PoliceLil Durk was eventually allowed to leave.By Alexander Cole
- GramTory Lanez Won't Be Attending Functions That Require Him To Bring A WeaponTory Lanez shared on Instagram that if an event requires him to bring his gun, he doesn't need to be there.By Erika Marie
- SportsSebastian Telfair Released From Prison Early Thanks To Appeal: ReportThere is still a chance he could go back.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Xan Brought Gun To Photo Shoot That Looks Eerily Similar To Gas Station WeaponThere might be more evidence against Lil Xan after LAPD continues to investigate him for pulling a gun out at a gas station.By Aron A.
- MusicCash Money's Glokknine Arrested On Gun & Drug ChargesGlokknine was charged with 17 different criminal offenses.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett's "Attackers" Had Gun & Ammo Seized During Raid: ReportThe Osundairo brothers were found with a GunVault containing a cache of firearms and ammo.By Aron A.
- MusicKodak Black's Border Arrest May Have Ramifications On His "Sexual Assault" CaseKodak Black's arrest alerted officials in South Carolina to a potential bond violation dating back to 2017.By Devin Ch
- MusicBoosie Badazz Released From Jail After Posting BondBoosie Badazz was offered a $3,500 get-out-of-jail card.By Devin Ch
- MusicSoulja Boy Released After LA Arrest: "I'm Not Gonna Go Out Like 6ix9ine"Soulja Boy also vowed to show up at tonight's Clippers game, where he's scheduled to perform during the intermission.By Devin Ch
- MusicCuban Doll Cleared Of Gun Possession Charge After Arrest With Kodak BlackCuban Doll will not serve time after being hit with a weapons charge.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJ Hus Sentenced To 8 Months In Jail For Possessing A KnifeLondon rapper J Hus pleaded guilty to carrying a knife in public.By Aron A.
- MusicFamous Dex Appears To Pull A Gun On Shocktoberfest ConcertgoersA video of Dex brandishing the weapon has gone viral. By Karlton Jahmal