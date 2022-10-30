Lil Zay Osama says that he’s posted a $1 million bail relating to a gun possession case, for which he was arrested last month. The rapper confirmed the update in a post on his Instagram Story, Friday.

“I’m On A 1Million Dollar Bail Rn Ima Beat This Up Like Rocky Thanks to my lawyer @dawnmflorio [heart emoji] We Locked In 5L,” Lil Zay Osama wrote over a black screen.

Lil Zay Osama was arrested on September 29 in New York City after allegedly leaving behind a gun in an Uber driver’s car. The rapper had reportedly ordered the ride to get to a local recording studio.

The gun in question was a Glock 22.40. Due to a “switch” enhancement, the weapon was capable of rapid fire.

The tweak is noteworthy, considering that Lil Zay Osama rapped on his 2021 track, “Danny Block,” that he “just got a brand new Glock/ With a fifty and a switch.”

He also raps in the same song: “I hope this song right here don’t get in the hands of the feds.”

“The crimes charged in this case are extremely serious and confirm that [Dukes] is a danger to the community,” Brooklyn Assistant US Attorney Rebecca Schuman wrote documents presented at Lil Zay Osama’s bail hearing. “For one, [Dukes] possessed a particularly deadly weapon that had been converted from a handgun capable of shooting just one bullet each time the trigger is squeezed to having the capability of firing until the trigger is lifted.”

In another post on social media from after an initial bail hearing, Lil Zay Osama wrote: “It’s crazy i thought people would say free me hoping i do better and wish the best. Yall really in the comments and on blogs saying 20 and 30 plus ima get and yall hope i get time im dum and etc. Don’t believe everything u hear i been out here i know how to move dont believe everything u hear.”

Check out Lil Zay Osama’s update on Instagram below.

Lil Zay Osama reportedly released on $1M B

bail following machine gun arrest https://t.co/FoC4kxW3kg pic.twitter.com/38nXmmRU5y — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 29, 2022

[Via]