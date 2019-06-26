Lil Zay Osama
- MusicLil Zay Osama Faces 20-Year Sentence Following Gun Charges & IndictmentA New York grand jury officially indicted him for machine gun possession and unregistered firearm possession on Wednesday.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Zay Osama Breaks Silence After Arrest: Weapons Possession And Retail Theft ChargesHe seems hopeful of a speedy return home.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicLil Zay Osama Arrested For Gun Possession & Robbery: ReportThis is unfortunately another installment in the long history of firearm charges and other crimes in the rapper's career.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipLil Zay Osama Reportedly Arrested, Firearms SeizedHe was allegedly one of several people detained during an investigation into a stolen vehicle.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Zay Osama Says He's Posted $1 Million BailLil Zay Osama has provided fans an update regarding his recent legal trouble.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Zay Osama Calls For Help From Jay-Z & Kim Kardashian After ArrestLil Zay Osama wants to bring in the big guns.By Rex Provost
- CrimeLil Zay Osama Arrested After Leaving Gun In An Uber: ReportThe driver called the police after finding the firearm after dropping the rapper off.By Erika Marie
- NewsLil Zay Osama Calls On Lil Durk For "F**k My Cousin Pt. 2"Lil Zay Osama taps Lil Durk for his latest single off of "Trench Baby 3." By Aron A.
- NewsLil Zay Osama Goes Viral With Hard-Hitting New Track "F*** My Cousin"The title of Lil Zay Osama's new track is definitely going to turn some heads.By Alexander Cole
- NewsLil Zay Osama Brings Out The Big Guns On "Trench Baby 2"Lil Zay Osama taps Benny The Butcher, EST Gee, and more for his new project. By Aron A.
- NewsLil Zay Osama Returns With Menacing New Single "Danny Block"Lil Zay Osama went off on his new track "Danny Block."By Alexander Cole
- NewsLil Zay Osama Drops Off The "Trench Baby" Deluxe With Sada Baby, Sheff G & MoreThe rapper reloaded the mixtape with a few new offerings for fans. By Madusa S.
- NewsLil Zay Osama Drops "Trench Baby" Mixtape Featuring G Herbo, Lil Tjay, & MoreChicago rapper Lil Zay Osama releases his captivating new mixtape "Trench Baby" with features from G Herbo, Lil Tjay, Jackboy, and Doe Boy.By Alex Zidel
- NewsLil Zay Osama Offers Sinister Vibes On "61st to 64th"Lil Zay Osama just came through with a new single from his upcoming album "Trench Baby."By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Zay Osama Hits Streaming Services With Boisterous New Single "Ballin Dese B*tches"Lil Zay Osama goes strong with his boastful sleeper hit. By Keenan Higgins
- MixtapesLil Zay Osama Shares "Hood Bible" DebutLil Zay Osama arrives with a new full-length outing.By Milca P.
- NewsLil Zay Osama Teams Up With Lil Durk For "Trencherous" RemixLil Durk provides a verse for Lil Zay Osama's "Trencherous" remix.By Cole Blake
- NewsLil Zay Osama & YFN Lucci Are Tired Of All The Cappin' On "Why They Be Lyin"Lil Zay Osama and YFN Lucci join forces on their new banger. By Aron A.