Drake & 21 Savage's "Jimmy Cooks" Cited In Chicago's Lawsuit Against Glock

The city of Chicago referenced both Drake and Lil Zay Osama in its 41-page complaint against gun manufacturer Glock. The lawsuit accuses the company of violating the Illinois Firearms Industry Responsibility Act by allowing their firearms to be altered into illegal machine guns. The law, which passed last year, allows gun manufacturers to be held accountable for public harm caused by action or inaction from their unsafe and unlawful sales and marketing practices.

The city mentions a cultural embedding of such firearms by referencing Drake and 21 Savage's “Jimmy Cooks.” In the song, 21 raps: "This Glock .45 came with a switch / If I was Will Smith, I would’ve slapped him with a stick / Put your hands in the air, it’s a stick-up."

“While Chicago has long struggled with an epidemic of gun violence, it is unquestionable that the ease of modification of Glocks and the resulting prevalence of Modified Glocks have made the situation worse,” the city said in its lawsuit. It also argues: “Glock also knows it could fix the problem, but has chosen not to, putting profits over public safety and violating the law.” The filing also claims that Chicago police recovered over 1,100 modified Glocks between 2021 and 2023. Chicago Deputy Mayor of Community Safety Garien Gatewood said, according to the Washington Post: “We have been a punching bag nationally on violence. It’s important that people understand that we’re dealing with mass shootings at a level not seen anywhere else in the country."

