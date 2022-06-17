Jimmy Cooks
- MusicDrake & 21 Savage Announce Collaborative Album, "Her Loss"Drake and 21 Savage are releasing a collaborative album later this month.By Cole Blake
- NumbersDrake Celebrates Latest Billboard Accomplishment: "God's Work"Drake officially has eleven #1 albums and eleven #1 singles. By Aron A.
- NumbersDrake & 21 Savage Secure #1 On Billboard Hot 100 With "Jimmy Cooks"Drake and 21 Savage's "Jimmy Cooks" hits the top of the Hot 100. By Aron A.
- Pop Culture21 Savage's Manager Confirms Album Is Coming, Praises His "Jimmy Cooks" VerseWe haven't gotten a new album from 21 since 2020's "SAVAGE MODE II."By Hayley Hynes