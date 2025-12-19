YN Tape – Album by Lil Zay Osama

This dark and aggressive new album from Lil Zay Osama may not be the most versatile LP in the world, but it still packs a punch.

Lil Zay Osama is still making some of the most immediate drill-adjacent music out of Chicago, a feat he capitalizes on further on his new album YN TAPE. It's not the most varied or versatile effort in the world, but he makes his set duality of aggressive bangers and more melancholy reflections flow well across a 15-song tracklist. Of course, guests like OT7 Quanny, YTB Fatt, Star Bandz, and many more help flesh out the atmosphere, along with an extensive production list. It won't sway any non-believers, but for those already enamored with Zay Osama's passions, it's quite the solid LP. If 2026 holds similar material, hopefully it shows us even more sides of his artistry.

