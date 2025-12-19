YN Tape – Album by Lil Zay Osama

Lil Zay Osama is still making some of the most immediate drill-adjacent music out of Chicago, a feat he capitalizes on further on his new album YN TAPE. It's not the most varied or versatile effort in the world, but he makes his set duality of aggressive bangers and more melancholy reflections flow well across a 15-song tracklist. Of course, guests like OT7 Quanny, YTB Fatt, Star Bandz, and many more help flesh out the atmosphere, along with an extensive production list. It won't sway any non-believers, but for those already enamored with Zay Osama's passions, it's quite the solid LP. If 2026 holds similar material, hopefully it shows us even more sides of his artistry.
Release Date: December 19, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist of YN TAPE
- OTF
- 6K
- YN'S (with YTB Fatt)
- I Know
- Striker Muzik (with Lil Duece)
- Turnt (with STAR BANDZ)
- Across Western (with FullyChop)
- Hood B***hes (with Fastmoney Ant)
- Homicide
- Gang S**t (with CEO Trayle)
- Hop Out (with Lil Ant)
- Real Real
- Legit (with Pretty Aliyah)
- Dog S**t Records
- Dog S**t Records (Remix) [with OT7 Quanny]