Sauce Walka Barely Escapes In New Surveillance Footage From Sayso P Shooting

The attack that left Sauce Walka shot and another man dead in downtown Memphis on Saturday afternoon can be seen in new surveillance footage published by TMZ. In the graphic video, several gunmen jump out of a car and open fire on the Houston rapper . Police say Memphis artist, Sayso P, who was killed on the scene, was the intended target.

The new camera angle shows the men assassinate Sayso P as a man presumed to be Sauce Walka sprints away from the scene. Despite getting away Sauce ended up taking gunshot wounds to the leg. He later posted a video on social media to confirm he's doing okay. “45 shots when I was 15 years old,” Sauce remarked. “This sh*t ain’t nothing new.”

The identities of the men who shoot at Sauce Walka and Sayso P in the video remain unclear. Police have yet to make any arrests. The Memphis Police Department says it is currently investigating the incident and put out a statement to reassure the safety of citizens in the area. "We want to assure our community and visitors that downtown Memphis is a safe place. This incident was not a random act of violence," the MPD said, as caught by People. "Early indications are that the victims and suspects are known to each other. We understand the public’s concern and reiterate that this was not a random act. MPD is committed to bringing those responsible to justice and will be utilizing downtown camera footage and other technology available to aid in identifying everyone involved."