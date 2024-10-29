XXL Recruits Asap Ferg, Ab-Soul, & Sauce Walka For Their New Cypher Lab Series

BYZachary Horvath
xxl cypher lab
June 10, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; ASAP Ferg performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, June 10, 2018. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/North Jersey Media Group via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Fans are praising the MC's and the publication for this move.

XXL's Freshman cypher's have been legendary and iconic. However, over the last few years, fans have not been too pleased with the talent selection. But the publication seems to be finding ways to rebuild their reputation in regard to this dilemma. Around this time last year, they brought on Latto following her feature and they allowed her to bring on her favorite female talents. Flo Milli, Monaleo, Maiya The Don, and Mello Buckzz appeared, and it turned out to be a success. XXL is dubbing this their Cypher Lab series and not too long ago, they dropped the second installment of it.

This time around, it's all guys from three of the hottest regions in hip-hop. A$AP Ferg is representing the East Coast, Ab-Soul puts on for the West, and Sauce Walka pops out to put people on to the South. You can watch their Cypher Lab with the first link below, and they all kill it. Fans are especially championing Ab-Soul's verse as he preps for his next album, Soul Burger.

Who Had The Best XXL Cypher Lab Verse? Ferg, Soul, Or Sauce?

In addition to the performance, the three artists got together for a discussion surrounding the importance and lack of respect for lyricism. Each veteran MC laid out some terrific and astute points about the current climate. In Ferg's eyes, the vibe is greater than the words being delivered in most cases. ""More people are driven by the feeling and the emotion of the beat and the vibes and the melodies rather than the lyrics. So, sometimes lyrics can feel like it can be a lost art." For Ab-Soul, he's got a more open view on it, as it depends on everyone's individual perspective and interpretation. Finally, Sauce that lyrics are required for you to be considered elite in the game. Hopefully, this Cypher Lab continues because the insights and performances are all terrific.

