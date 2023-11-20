Latto Believes She Is The Top Female Rapper From Atlanta

We continuously mention how dense the population is in the female rap scene. It is especially so, because of the rise of TikTok and viral hits. One of the artists to really come up in that time frame was Latto. However, she is steadily separating herself from the pack of one-hit wonders. Her popularity is rising because of the amount of quality tracks she has out. The Ohio native has a lot of talent to compete with some of the veterans in the game like Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and others. Latto herself is starting to recognize that now it seems as the days go on.

One thing she can have that no one else can say they possess is the fastest song to a billion streams on Spotify. While she did not accomplish this feat on her own, Latto deserves just as much credit for it. The Atlanta-raised artist teamed up with BTS superstar, Jung Kook, for "Seven." It took the crossover duo only three and a half months. Latto was extremely thankful for the opportunity for a lot of reasons.

Read More: 50 Cent Rants About Diddy & Cassie’s Explicit Pictures In Resurfaced Interview: Listen

Latto Is Oozing Confidence

After all of this success, at such a young age as well, she has every right to feel confident in her abilities. That is what she expressed in a recent feature interview with XXL. "Am I the First Lady of Atlanta? I do feel like I’m the frontrunner for female rap in Atlanta. I will say that. I agree with it. Yeah, I think I am." However, she still remained humble. "I think there’s a lot more work to be done for it to be cemented. There’s definitely a lot more work." Congratulations to Latto on all of her success, she is going to be around for a long time.

What are your initial thoughts on Latto stating that she is the best female rapper from Atlanta? Is she the best female rapper going right now? What songs do you like the most by here? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Latto, as well as everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: Suge Knight Says Eazy-E’s Widow Fumbled Millions Of Dollars In Poor Dr. Dre Deal

[Via]