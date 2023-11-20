Suge Knight Says Eazy-E’s Widow Fumbled Millions Of Dollars In Poor Dr. Dre Deal

Suge Knight's recent episode of the Collect Call podcast, which aired on Sunday (November 19), is adding salt to a wound. Moreover, he targeted Eazy-E's widow for fumbling a deal that the Death Row executive landed with Dr. Dre that would've set up the late rapper and his family for generational wealth. By giving up some profits to Suge, Eazy allegedly could get a share of all of the West Coast producer's earnings, no matter the industry. During his conversation with The Source magazine co-founder Dave Mays, he explained that this was a billion-dollar opportunity given Dre's continued massive success throughout his career.

"I did a deal for [Eazy]," Suge Knight's comments on the whole situation began. "He gets a dollar off of anything that Dre does. In other words, [that's] if he do a movie, if he do a beat, [or] if he promote some type of merchandise. If he do a commercial, if he produce... Off of his part, [Eazy] gets a dollar." Then, the incarcerated and notorious music figure explained that Eazy-E's widow, Tomica Woods-Wright, assumed control of his estate after his untimely passing in March of 1995.

Collect Call With Suge Knight: Check Out His Words On Eazy-E's Widow At 15:34

"Tomica met with Interscope," Suge Knight further alleged. "Interscope said, ‘Hey, why you want to get a dollar off of everything Dre does? Me and you could do business later on. Sign off and just let Dre out of it. We’re gonna do business later.’ She signed off. They ain’t did no business with that b***h later. And guess what? That f***ed Eazy’s kids, his momma, at the time his father was still living. It’s f***ed his family." Given how complex and elaborate this deal seems, it's unclear if we'll ever really understand the implications of this claim.

In fact, Eazy-E had previously spoken to Arsenio Hall in 1993 about a similar arrangement, which interestingly coincided with his beef with N.W.A. As such, anything Dre did went right back to Eazy. "Basically, I had Dre signed as exclusive producer and an exclusive artist,” he explained. “So when Dre tried to make his deal over at Interscope, I was included for the next six years." For more news and the latest updates on Dr. Dre, Suge Knight, and the late and great Eazy-E, stay logged into HNHH.

