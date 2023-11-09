Eazy-E Honored With His Own Compton Street

In a tribute to the late N.W.A legend and Ruthless Records founder Eazy-E, the city of Compton is set to immortalize his legacy by naming a street in his honor. Auto Plaza Drive South will officially bear the name "Eazy Street." This is the same California city where Eazy-E was born and raised. Moreover, Eazy-E's enduring influence on the world of hip-hop and music as a whole has not gone unnoticed. And the decision to rename a street after him holds great significance. Especially during the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. However, his pioneering work with N.W.A and the establishment of Ruthless Records contributed significantly to shaping the genre and paving the way for numerous artists.

The renaming of Auto Plaza Drive South as "Eazy Street" comes as part of the city's commemorative events to mark the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. This adds an extra layer of significance to the occasion. Eazy-E's son, Lil Eazy-E, shared his thoughts on the honor to AllHipHop. He expressed "To hear our father Eric ‘Eazy-E’ Wright is being honored during the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, it’s a testament to his impact and legacy in the genre. His contributions to Hip-Hop music and the entertainment business and culture continue to be recognized and celebrated. And we are truly grateful. We will continue to make sure our father’s charitable contributions will continue to be our goal thru our nonprofit, the Eric Wright Foundation. We truly appreciate the honor."

Eazy-E Will Have A Street Named After Him

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: (L-R) Rappers MC Ren, DJ Yella, Eazy-E and Dr. Dre of the rap group NWA pose for a portrait in 1991 in New York, New York. DJ Yella is giving the middle-finger. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The commemorative event celebrating the street name change is scheduled for November 22. And the event will run from noon to 3 p.m. PT. Importantly, it is open to the public. This offers fans of Eazy-E the opportunity to join in celebrating his life and contributions in the world of hip-hop. Eazy-E's mark on the genre continues to resonate with fans worldwide.

Moreover, this street naming is a fitting acknowledgment of his enduring legacy. However, as Compton pays homage to one of its most illustrious sons, it highlights the city's commitment to honoring its cultural heritage. In addition to recognizing the profound impact of its residents on the music industry. However, Eazy Street is not just a name on a sign. In addition, it's a symbol of the enduring influence of an artist whose music and legacy will forever be a part of hip-hop history.

