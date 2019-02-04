racially-charged attack
- CrimeInvestigation Opened Into Use Of Force During South Carolina ArrestProtests have erupted since twin brother Ricky and Travis Price were injured by police officers while being arrested. By Joe Abrams
- Pop CultureWoman Arrested For Stabbing Michael Jackson's NieceAngela Bonell, the woman who stabbed Michael Jackson's niece, has been arrested on attempted murder and hate-crime charges. By Noah John
- EntertainmentAnother "Empire" Actor Is Being Questioned Amid Jussie Smollett AttackChicago police have two persons of interest. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Empire" Cast Reportedly Working With FBI To Find Jussie Smollett's AttackersThe whole crews working to bring the men to justice. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Reportedly Back To Work On Set Of "Empire" With Security By His SideJamal Lyon is back.By Chantilly Post
- MusicWale Isn't Here For Terry Crews' Compassion Towards Liam NeesonTerry Crews and Wale air it out. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentLiam Neeson Clarifies Controversial Comment: "I'm Not A Racist"Liam Neeson says he had a "primal urge" to be physically violent.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentLiam Neeson Admits He Once Plotted To Kill A "Black B*****d" For RevengeLiam Neeson said he waited outside of a pub waiting for a black person to kill out of revenge for his friend's rape. By Aron A.