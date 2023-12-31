Boosie Badazz Has A Theory On His Lack Of Award Nominations

Boosie Badazz is no stranger to airing his unfiltered opinions online, but according to the Louisiana native, it doesn't come without a cost. Last week, the hitmaker took to social media to share his theory on why he doesn't get nominated for as many awards as he deserves. He claims that while his musical abilities are undeniable, his outspokenness may be a bit too much for those in charge.

He shared a couple of clips from his “Rocket Man” and “Black & Beautiful” music videos on Thursday alongside his theory. “ROCKETMAN N BLACK AND BEAUTIFUL,” he wrote. “DO YALL THINK MY MUSIC DONT GET NOMINATED FOR AWARDS BECAUSE I KEEP IT REAL AND SPEAK MY MIND ON THINGS THAT I DONT AGREE WITH??? BECAUSE NOBODY MAKES MUSIC LIKE BOOSIE[.] DO WE NOT CHERISH BLACK WOMEN ANYMORE? LISTEN TO THE LYRICS ON ROCKETMAN.”

Boosie Badazz Thinks It's Because He Speaks His Mind

Boosie's social media antics and frequent chats with DJ Vlad have gotten him in some hot water in the past. This is particularly true when it comes to his kids. At the beginning of December, for example, his take on his daughter's new relationship earned the personality quite a bit of backlash. “You can cheat on her, but don’t beat on her,” Boosie said of the 21-year-old. “Just don’t hit her n***a. Love her, I don’t give a f*ck what you do. Just don’t hit her.”

While some found his comments concerning, he was quick to clap back, urging critics to reflect on their own parents' behavior before questioning his. "WHAT RAPPER [YOU] KNOW GOT MULTIPLE BABY MOMMAS N THEY KIDS ALL GREW UP LOVING EACH OTHER, TRAVELING WITH EACH OTHER. [WHO ELSE] HAS ALWAYS BEEN N THEY LIVES AS A DADDY N PROVIDED FOR THEM ALL," he added. What do you think of Boosie Badazz's theory on why he doesn't get nominated for awards? Do you agree with him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

