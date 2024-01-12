Lil Nas X Grows Frustrated Amid Satanist Accusations: "I Can Not Win"

Lil Nas X has certainly kicked off his latest career pivot with a bang, but unfortunately, not everybody is here for his "Christian era." The hitmaker recently unveiled his new track "J CHRIST" following a few weeks of teasing and a tremendous amount of backlash. He first announced his "return to God" earlier this month, also suggesting that the "music industry tried to make [him] satanic."

Famously, the Georgia-born performer gave the devil a lap dance in the music video for his 2021 hit, "Montero." After that, he sparked controversy by releasing a pair of "Satan Shoes." The shoes, which each contained a drop of human blood, were released later that year. Needless to say, his current journey took fans and critics alike by surprise, and they've made their opinions known.

Lil Nas X Responds To Criticism

He's since been accused of mocking Christianity, "disrespecting God himself," and even being a Satanist. The chatter has left him fed up, as he feels that there's nothing he can do to change critics' minds. He recently took to Twitter to air his frustrations, responding to a user comparing him to Andrew Tate. "Men like Tate are shunned and silenced," they wrote, "While boys like Lil Nas X are celebrated as IDOLS. The spotlight is reserved for SATANISTS who’ve sold their souls for money."

"I’ve crossed satan up and broke his ankles, snapped his neck and literally killed him, made a song referencing the return of jesus, and somehow yall still think im a satanist," the artist responded, "I can not win lmaooo." Spotify even recently threw a bit of shade his way, calling his new single "mid." He didn't hesitate to clap back, however, replying with the viral clip of a Nevada judge being attacked by an inmate.

Lil Nas X Reacts To Spotify Shade

What do you think of Lil Nas X claiming that he "can not win" amid Satanist accusations? What about his response to Spotify's shady post? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

