Lil Nas X Previews New Track With NSFW Lyrics About High School, Internet Says It Has Had Enough

Lil Nas X is easily one of the most polarizing voices in music right now. Throughout his career, he has frequently used the devil as a means to provoke people. Overall, this has led to a contemporary version of the Satanic panic. Frightened moms love blaming Nas X for their shortcomings as parents. However, with the artist's latest pivot to portraying himself as Jesus, he has received even more criticism. At this point, if Nas X wanted to fly under the radar, he would be better off ditching religious imagery altogether.

Moreover, there are some people out there who are just straight-up homophobic. Lil Nas X has never shied away from being open about his sexuality, and some people don't like that. Those detractors have made their opinions very clear, but Nas X has continued to do his thing. In fact, he frequently brings up his sexuality in his songs. For instance, in his latest snippet for "Nasarati 2," Nas X talks about how he knew he was gay in high school. This leads to some NSFW lyrics that have the internet talking.

Lil Nas X Shows Off His New Song

In fact, based on the comments section over at The Neighborhood Talk, the feedback towards the bars has been negative. "Doing stuff for shock factor used to work so well for him, I don’t think people care anymore," one person wrote. "Sir please understand that your 15 minutes are up! Go start a business, go to college or something because ain’t nobody effin with you anymore," said another. However, at least one person offered a good-faith interpretation of the lyrics. "This lowkey hard, he just telling his story like the rest of us do," they explained.

Let us know what you think of this snippet from Lil Nas X, in the comments section down below. Do you think the reactions have been too harsh? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

