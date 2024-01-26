Lil Nas X Gets Introspective On "Where Do We Go Now?"

Throughout Lil Nas X's career, the songs that have helped him blow up are his blockbuster bangers. Go figure though right? But, one of the more underrated talents he possesses is the ability to write thought-provoking tracks. That is what he is bringing to the table this week with "Where Do We Go Now?" This is Nas X's second single in two weeks. The reason why this one is out so quickly is that his documentary is dropping tomorrow.

This single will be able to be heard in Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero. The Georgia native is showing fans what it was like during the first world tour of his still-young journey in music. His film will be out on Max and HBO on January 27 at 8 p.m. Since we know that this is a song that accompanies this project, it will be interesting to see if his next tape will be a soundtrack.

Listen To "Where Do We Go Now?" By Lil Nas X

Although, "J CHRIST" has some underlying meanings tied to Christianity and the Gospel. So, who knows at this point? But, what we can tell you is that Nas X hit it out of the park with this one. Debatably, this may be the better put-together track out of the two. While it may perform even worse than its predecessor, "Where Do We Go Now?" is minimal but effective. The quaint and singer/songwriter-like production paired with his lyrics about feeling lost with himself are a match made in heaven. Give it a try with the link above.

Quotable Lyrics:

Suddenly, gravity's just like me

Pullin' me down every chance it gets

Holdin' me bound to the way I is, oh

And therapy, there's no need

It ain't no good for me

Why would I wanna talk about the s*** I did?

