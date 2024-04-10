Saucy Santana Fans Are Loving The Preview Of His Upcoming Sexyy Red Remix

Sexyy Red's new single "Get It Sexyy" is proving to keep up her momentum. After making an impressive debut on the Hot 100 its weathered new albums from Beyonce and Future & Metro Boomin to reach a new peak. The song currently sits at number 20 on the chart in its third week with a chance to move up even higher as Beyonce deep cuts slip down the charts next week. Now Saucy Santana is looking to get in on the hit song in the making with a new remix.

A snippet of Saucy's version of the song is currently making the rounds online. Taken from a TikTok livestream he did while in the studio the video begins with him singing along to the song as he's clearly a big fan. But after that he shares a preview of his own contribution to the song. The snippet is going over very well with fans who are expressing their hype for an official release. An Instagram post of the clip has already racked up more than 86k likes. Check out the full preview he shared below.

Saucy Santana Shares Preview Of Sexyy Red Remix

Sexyy Red herself is due to appear on a high-profile remix soon. That's because last week Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to tease a remix of her hit "FTCU" with Red. In pretty much every single social media post either artist has made since fans rush it to ask when the remix will drop. In a recent clip Red showed off her hilarious Nicki Minaj impression which only made fans desire for the remix stronger.

Red has also capitalized on the popularity of "Get It Sexyy" by getting into a twerk battle with Yung Miami. The pair both shared video to their social media pages asking fans to be the judge of the competition. What do you think of Saucy Santana's preview of his remix of Sexyy Red's "Get It Sexyy?" Are you hoping that he drops the full version of the song soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

