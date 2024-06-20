The Game Dodges Kendrick Lamar “Pop Out” Questions But Weighs In On Nipple Piercings

Fans want answers.

Kendrick Lamar brought out countless celebrity special guests at his eagerly anticipated "Pop Out" show last night. Dr. Dre, Jay Rock, AB-Soul, Tyler, The Creator, YG, and many more made appearances. Interestingly enough, however, The Game was nowhere to be found despite his LA roots. This prompted social media users to speculate about whether or not he received an invite, and otherwise wonder why he decided not to attend.

Of course, he seemingly backed Drake amid his viral lyrical feud with Kendrick and even got into some beef of his own with Rick Ross, who backed Kendrick. Things reached a peak when The Game unleashed "Freeway's Revenge," a scathing Rozay diss track. Rick Ross didn't bother to respond, and it appears as though The Game took notes. Amid fans demanding answers for his "Pop Out" absence, he's kept totally quiet about the whole thing. He did hop online recently to share an interesting take on nipple piercings, however.

The Game Shares His Take On Nipple Piercings

"Pierced nipples taste like house keys," he declared on his Instagram Story earlier today. That's fair enough, but fans still want to know where he was last night. They're currently flooding Worldstar's comments section with questions and theories about why he didn't show up. "Let's talk about why he wasn't on stage last night," one fan writes. "Sh*t like this is why you couldn't pop out," another speculates. Someone else simply claims he's trying to "laugh his way through the pain."

What do you think of The Game not showing up to Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" last night? Do you think he got an invite or not? What about him seemingly avoiding questions about it, yet speaking on something completely unrelated? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

