Madlib Sues Former Manager Egon For Alleged Mismanagement And Financial Impropriety

This is the latest chapter in the fallout between Egon and the families of both MF DOOM and Madlib.

Legendary producer Madlib filed a lawsuit against former manager Egon on October 31, the four-year anniversary of MF DOOM’s death. He chose the date to honor DOOM, whose family is currently in a legal battle of their own with Egon. In a complaint, Madlib accused Egon of several inappropriate business practices. The practices include allegedly mismanaging his finances, abusing his power by "taking a fee off the top" from money generated by his recorded music and locking him out of several “key music business platforms” like Apple Music, YouTube, BandCamp, Instagram and Facebook.

Madlib signed to Stones Throw Records and released his first single with the label, “Microphone Mathematics,” in 1999. Egon was working there as an executive. He became the general manager of Stones Throw in 2000, remaining in that role for the next decade. After Madlib left and Egon was fired, Madlib brought him on as his manager. They started Madlib Invazion in 2010, which is where the majority of his work has been released since. Additionally, they started Madicine Show and Rappcats.

Because of Egon’s alleged mishandling of Madlib’s finances, the legendary Oxnard-based producer is seeking compensatory damages, including attorney fees. As the complaint explained, Madlib "desires a declaration from the Court determining that none of the Defendants owns or has any continuing right or interest in the above and that he has lawfully terminated any rights he may have granted therein to any of the Defendants. Such declaration is necessary and appropriate at this time to confirm and protect Madlib’s interest in his creative work and the goodwill associated with his professional career, as well as his name and likeness, and so that Madlib may ascertain the rights and duties of the parties relating thereto.”