Air Jordan 2 “Off Noir” Release Details Revealed

The Air Jordan 2, originally introduced in 1986, is a timeless silhouette that's undergoing an exciting comeback with its upcoming "Off Noir" colorway. This distinctive release takes the classic Air Jordan 2 and injects it with a modern and fashionable twist. The "Off Noir" colorway combines a primarily black base, known as "Off Noir," with deep mauve and guava ice accents. This unique combination creates a striking contrast that sets the Air Jordan 2 "Off Noir" apart from its predecessors. The black leather upper exudes a sense of elegance and simplicity, while the mauve and guava ice elements bring an element of boldness and style. The result is a sneaker that seamlessly blends classic and contemporary aesthetics.

The Air Jordan 2 has always been popular for its quality craftsmanship and comfort. This release maintains the shoe's luxurious feel, making it an excellent choice for both on-court performance and off-court style. The "Off Noir" colorway is set to make a bold statement in the sneaker world, offering a unique palette for sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike. Whether you're a die-hard collector or someone looking to make a statement with your footwear, the Air Jordan 2 "Off Noir" is a release you won't want to miss. Keep an eye out for this exciting evolution of a classic sneaker silhouette.

"Off Noir" Air Jordan 2

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole with a clean guava ice-colored midsole. Off Noir leather constructs the uppers, with deep mauve leather overlays. Mauve laces and an Off Noir tongue complete the design. Mauve is featured on the heels, and more mauve accents are on the sock liner and on the Wings logo. Overall, this sneaker features a clean and cohesive color scheme. This pair is a women’s exclusive colorway, meaning only women’s sizing will be available on release day.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 2 "Off Noir" will be released on November 2nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $175 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

