Nike Ja 1 “Zombie” Available For Purchase Now

The Nike Ja 1 is a slam-dunk basketball sneaker designed for athletes and fans alike. Inspired by Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies' high-flying point guard, these kicks bring style and performance together effortlessly. What makes the Ja 1 special is its combination of comfort and durability. With cushioned soles and ankle support, your feet will feel like they're floating on air during those intense hoops games. But it's not just about performance – these sneakers have got swag. The sleek design and iconic Nike swoosh make them a statement on and off the court.

Nike is dropping an exciting "Halloween" colorway for the Ja 1. Take a look at a vibrant green that's bound to turn heads on the court. It's the perfect way to add some festive flair to your game-day outfit or celebrate the spooky season in style. Whether you're a sneakerhead or a basketball enthusiast, these kicks are a must-have. In the world of basketball sneakers, the Nike Ja 1 is a true game-changer. With its unbeatable combo of comfort, durability, and style, it's no wonder it's become a fan favorite.

"Zombie" Nike Ja 1

The sneakers feature a bright green sole with a light brown gum midsole. The upper consists of mesh and leather, both matching the sole's green color. The Nike Swoosh is a darker green and features zombie hands in the spirit of Halloween. One heel features a red Nike Swoosh, while the other showcases a red "12," symbolizing blood. Overall, these sneakers have a bright color scheme but embody the Halloween spirit perfectly. These sneakers prioritize performance and will undoubtedly excel on the court.

The Nike Ja 1 "Zombie" is currently available for purchase via the widget above. The retail price is $130, and you can purchase it just before Halloween. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

