zombie
- SneakersNike Ja 1 "Zombie" Available For Purchase NowCop this pair just in time for Halloween.By Ben Atkinson
- MoviesThe "Resident Evil" Live Action Reboot Gets Delayed Until NovemberThe real pandemic has pushed back the fictional one. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsLecrae Is A "Zombie" On New SingleDon't be the walking dead. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsVic Mensa Drops Haunting Cover For Cranberries' "Zombie"Vic Mensa drops cover of Cranberries' "Zombie" to commemorate the memory of the band's late lead singer and as a stance against gun-violence.By hnhh
- MoviesSelena Gomez Casted In Zombie Movie "The Dead Don't Die"RZA, Adam Driver and Iggy Pop have also been cast.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"The Walking Dead" Season 9 Premiere Becomes Lowest-Rated In Series History"The Walking Dead" fanbase shrinks. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"The Walking Dead" Star Scott Wilson Passes Away At 76Goodbye Hershel Greene. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJared Leto To Star In Spider Man Spinoff "Morbius," Marvel's Vampire VillainJared Leto was the main stumbling block in choosing a team for Marvel's Next Project "Morbius."By Devin Ch
- SocietyCity In Florida Sends Out Zombie Attack Notification During Power OutageZombies?By Karlton Jahmal
- StreetwearSkepta & Off-White Debut Nigeria Exclusive T-ShirtSkepta x Off-White come through with a sick t-shirt. By Chantilly Post