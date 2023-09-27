Air Jordan 2 “Origins” Officially Unveiled

The Air Jordan 2, originally crafted in Italy, embodies luxury. Its upcoming "Origins" colorway pays homage to the Italian flag, showcasing a blend of green, white, and red. This unique combination not only symbolizes the nation but also adds a fresh twist to the classic silhouette. Designed for basketball legend Michael Jordan, the Air Jordan 2 featured a more refined, high-end look. Its sleek lines and premium materials set it apart in the sneaker world. The "Origins" colorway reiterates this commitment to sophistication with its premium leather construction and meticulous attention to detail.

Air Jordan 2's legacy extends beyond the court. Its luxurious aesthetic makes it a fashion statement. The shoe's influence can be seen on the streets as well as the hardwood. With the "Origins" release, it bridges the gap between sportswear and high fashion, appealing to sneaker enthusiasts and style-conscious individuals alike. Incorporating elements from the Italian flag, the Air Jordan 2 "Origins" colorway is a testament to the shoe's enduring appeal and its Italian origins, where craftsmanship and style converge in a harmonious blend of design and heritage.

"Origins" Air Jordan 2

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grey and red rubber sole with a clean white midsole. White leather constructs the uppers, with more white leather overlays. White laces and a white tongue complete the design. Green is featured on the heels, and more red accents are on the sock liner and on the Wings logo. This pair embodies the Italian flag, and the sneakers are definitely going to be a hit when they release.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 2 "Origins" will be released on November 18th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $175 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

