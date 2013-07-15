origins
- SneakersAir Jordan 2 “Origins” Releases This MonthThis Italian-inspired shoe is dropping in a week.By Ben Atkinson
- MusicJohnny Gill Reveals He Took R. Kelly's Place In LSG“Originally, it was supposed to be Keith, Gerald and R. Kelly,” Johnny Gill claims.By Caroline Fisher
- SneakersAir Jordan 2 "Origins" Officially UnveiledAn Italian-inspired sneaker.By Ben Atkinson
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Was Ready To Send This Creep To JailMegan Thee Stallion told the creepy story of when she first learned what a "stallion" meant in Houston slang, after an older man catcalled her at 15 years old.By Lynn S.
- MusicDrake's Infamous "Half A Xan" Line From "Sicko Mode" Traces Back To 2015This may be how "Sicko Mode" came to life.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBlueface Shares Credit For Bust Down Dance: "I Might Not Be The Biological Parent"Blueface the enigma uncovered, in the latest Fader cover story.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentR. Kelly's Mystery Donor Speaks Out After Posting $100k BondValencia Love has been identified as a Christian caregiver who owns and operates a daycare facility.By Devin Ch
- MusicT.I. Says He Coined The Term "Trap Music," Steers Clear Of Claiming To Be Its FounderSeems like T.I. might have a newfound respect for his predecessors. By Zaynab
- MusicJuice WRLD Reveals The Origin Of His Name & His Major InfluencesJuice WRLD doesn't just play around with the emo-rap wave, his biggest influences come from rock music.By Alex Zidel
- MusicT.I. Shades Upcoming Gucci Mane Biopic, Calls Trap Music Debate "Idiocy"T.I. thinks the continued debate on who invented trap music is nonsense.By Alex Zidel
- MusicGZA Tells The Story Behind "Liquid Swords" Alongside An Eight-Piece BandGZA brings it to another level for his "Tiny Desk" performance. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicDesiigner Learns About The Story Of HanukkahDesiigner learns about the Jewish holiday. By Aron A.
- NewsBow Wow Disputes The Origins Of The 'Dab,' Migos RespondBow Wow takes it upon himself to reveal the 'proper' origins of the dab, only to be shut down by Migos and Rich The Kid.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentOrigins: The Samples From The Game's "Documentary 2"A breakdown of the notable samples that appear on The Game's first disc of "The Documentary 2."By Chris Tart
- Original ContentOrigins: The Samples From Logic's Debut Album, "Under Pressure"Origins’ examines samples in Logic’s debut album, “Under Pressure” including N.E.R.D., Eazy-E, Bill Withers, and more. By Netzayet Itzea
- Original ContentOrigins: The Samples From Eminem's "The Marshall Mathers LP 2""Origins" offers a break down of the samples in each track featured on Eminem's "Marshall Mathers LP 2."By Trevor Smith
- Original ContentOrigins: The Samples From Danny Brown's "OLD""Origins" offers a breakdown of the samples used on Danny Brown's new album "OLD". By hnhh
- Original ContentOrigins: Pusha T's "My Name Is My Name""Origins" offers a break down of the samples in each track featured onPusha T's "My Name Is My Name"By Mike De Leon
- Original ContentOrigins: Drake's "Nothing Was The Same"A closer look into Drake's "Nothing Was The Same"By Trevor Smith
- Original ContentOrigins: The Samples From The Weeknd's "Kiss Land""Origins" offers a break down of the samples in each track featured on The Weeknd's "Kiss Land"By Mike De Leon
- NewsThe Weeknd Reveals Origin Of Name, "House Of Balloon" Whereabouts & More On RedditThe Weeknd reveals the origins of his name, and talks about the whereabouts of "House Of Balloons".By Kevin Goddard
- Original ContentOrigins: The Samples From Big Sean's "Hall Of Fame""Origins" offers a break down of the samples in each track featured on Big Sean's "Hall Of Fame"By Mike De Leon
- Original ContentOrigins: The Samples From Jay-Z's "Magna Carta Holy Grail""Origins" offers a break down of the samples in each track featured on Jay-Z's "Magna Carta Holy Grail."By Mike De Leon