Johnny Gill Reveals He Took R. Kelly’s Place In LSG

During a recent interview with VladTV, Johnny Gill opened up about the origins of LSG. He discussed the R&B group's name, which is comprised of all the members' last initials. While Gerald Levert, Keith Sweat, and Gill make up the group, he says that he wasn't originally supposed to be a part of the trio.

“Originally, it was supposed to be Keith, Gerald and R. Kelly,” he shared. “And some kind of way, Rob pulled out of it from what I was told, and I know Gerald talked to me and he was like, ‘Man, Keith wants to do a group thing.’” Though they initially had R. Kelly in mind to complete the group, Gill also recalls Levert telling him that he "suggested [him] anyway."

R. Kelly "Pulled Out Of" The Group

Fans can agree that the group certainly wouldn't have been the same without Gill. R. Kelly's career also took a turn for the worst only a few years after LSG released their debut album. The disgraced performer now resides at Butner Federal Prison for his various counts of sexual abuse. He also currently owes over $500K in victim restitution. In August, a judge ordered Warner Music Group to hand over the royalties they were holding from R. Kelly's music. It was reported that they had over $567K in royalties, which would cover his debt to his victims, and more.

Over the summer, Dame Dash spoke on R. Kelly's relationship with the late Aaliyah, claiming that he groomed her. "I think he’s where he belongs,” he said of R. Kelly's prison stay. “I know Aaliyah, so I know what he did, I can’t be objective about that, you know what I’m saying? But he definitely seemed like he needed some help." What do you think of Johnny Gill revealing that R. Kelly was supposed to be in LSG? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

