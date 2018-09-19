group
- Music112: Where Are They Now?The once-famous R&B group is down to just two members now. By Demi Phillips
- MusicJohnny Gill Reveals He Took R. Kelly's Place In LSG“Originally, it was supposed to be Keith, Gerald and R. Kelly,” Johnny Gill claims.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBrandon Casey Of Jagged Edge Shares Grueling Car Crash Pictures, Says He's RecoveredIn his update to fans on Instagram, the R&B singer thanked God for watching over him and preventing what could've been tragic.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDrake's Dad Takes A Group Of Ladies To IHOPDennis Graham had to have an entourage for the International House of Pancakes.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMindless Behavior: A Complete TimelineWhat is your favorite Mindless Behavior song?By Gale Love
- MusicBrockhampton Readying "Summer Album," Thanks To Shia LaBeouf's "Therapy"Kevin Abstract talks YesJulz, Shia LaBeouf, and Brockhampton's upcoming plans in GQ's latest cover story.By Devin Ch
- MusicGrammy-Nominated R&B Singer Melvin Edmonds Dead At 65 Years OldBabyface's elder sibling passes away at 65 following a short illness.By Devin Ch
- MusicB2K's Millennium Tour Racks Up $5 Million Dollars In Revenue: ReportB2K achieved a career milestone with their reunion tour.By Aida C.
- MusicMigos Are Raring To Begin Their 1980s Cosplay ExperimentMigos fan art places them on a reverse path to 80s stardom.By Devin Ch
- NewsBrent Faiyaz Makes Up With His Group Sonder On "What You Heard"Sonder has reunited under the guidance of its leader Brent Faiyaz.By Devin Ch
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Confirms: "Pro Era Album Done"The long-anticipated Pro Era album is mix and mastered, and ready-to-go.By Devin Ch
- MusicA$AP Ant Has Left A$AP Mob: "Went Solo"The A$AP Movement loses a pivotal member.By Devin Ch
- MusicB2K Announce Reunion Tour With Mario, Chingy, Lloyd & The Remaining "Kings Of R&B"Omarion & company have big plans for 2019.By Devin Ch
- MusicOffset Pledges Loyalty To The Migos: "Stay Together"Migos are sticking together for the long haul.By Alex Zidel
- Music6ix9ine Fans Launch Facebook Event To Try & Break Him Out Of JailFans have launched a Facebook event trying to breakout 6ix9ine from jail.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicDiddy Neglected His Girl Group Danity Kane According To Its MembersHis priorities were clear.By Zaynab
- MusicWatch Wu-Tang Clan Perform "C.R.E.A.M." & "Protect Ya Neck" With ODB's SonThe Wu-Tang Clan stormed on set to mark Jimmy Kimmel's return to Brooklyn.By Devin Ch
- ReviewsLil Baby & Gunna "Drip Harder" ReviewLil Baby & Gunna set the benchmark for luxury-rap with "Drip Harder."By Devin Ch
- MusicQuavo Promises His Solo Album Is Not Indicative Of A Migos Breakup"Quavo Huncho" will simply be an extension of the Migos.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Asks Instagram To Help Him Name His "Boy Band"Dennis Graham has proven himself a valuable commodity outside of his parenting skills.By Devin Ch
- MusicSOB X RBE Has Broken Up According To Member Yhung T.O."Gangin 2" will be Yhung T.O. and DaBoii's last album with SOB X RBE.By Alex Zidel