Brandon Casey Of Jagged Edge Shares Grueling Car Crash Pictures, Says He’s Recovered

Brandon Casey, R&B singer of the group Jagged Edge, recently had a scary brush with death on the road. Moreover, he shared a picture of his demolished vehicle on his Instagram page following a nasty car crash. The group's official IG page also sent their best wishes to their star member, and fortunately it seems like he's at least recovering well. The Atlanta-based recording group is still putting out music today, so hopefully this doesn't yield any more unfortunate results for the collective. For example, last year they teamed up with Canadian R&B duo dvsn for their new single "What's Up," one of many examples of the group remaining in public consciousness.

Regardless of all that, it seems like the So So Def Recordings signee is just happy to be with us still. "When u know god got u thru it you gotta say Thank u," Brandon Casey wrote as his post's caption. "U gotta feel gratitude not jus speak it. Thank u Father I kno I wouldn't b here without ur grace and mercy. I'll prolly never be the same but I'm so grateful I'm here. Thank u Jesus !!!!"

Read More: Big Gipp Says ATL Producers “Gon’ Smoke” NYC: “[They] Ain’t Had A TLC, Usher, Or Jagged Edge”

Brandon Casey's Scary Accident

With this in mind, it's heartening to hear that this worrisome incident seemed to smooth over as well as it could've for the 47-year-old. Unfortunately, other instances of Jagged Edge showing up in pop culture or news cycles were much less sympathetic, albeit for good (and unconfirmed) reason. For example, Matthew Knowles claimed back in December of 2019 that Brandon Casey and his group sexually assaulted members of Destiny's Child. The group as an entity denied it outright, and Casey chimed in a few months later to double down.

"It's funny because someone called me about doing an interview about that," he told TMZ. "And honestly, I got too much respect for B, Kelly, all the girls involved, you know what I mean? I have no business sitting here giving y'all some dirt on Matthew Knowles. It is whatever he says it is. I think everybody involved knows what the truth is so, the truth speaks for itself. Am I in jail? Come on, bro." For more news and the latest updates on Brandon Casey and Jagged Edge, log back into HNHH.

Read More: Jagged Edge Responds To Accusation They Harassed Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland