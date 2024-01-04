112: Where Are They Now?

The iconic R&B group 112 went from the heart of Atlanta to the top of the R&B charts. After their debut in 1996, it didn’t take long for the group to gain acclaim and popularity. Since then, 112 has left an indelible mark on the music scene. Although their widespread popularity has since waned, while they were under the spotlight, they worked with the likes of The Notorious B.I.G. and Monica, among others.

Over the years, the group navigated through changes in lineup and the evolving landscape of R&B. However, they did so while continuing to captivate audiences with timeless hits like “Cupid,” “It’s Over Now,” and “Peaches & Cream.” It’s been almost three decades since their debut, and some fans have not heard about them in a while. Here’s what the members of 112, the flashy R&B group, have been up to since.

112: An Unforgettable R&B Group

112 was formed in 1991, and the group was originally named “Forte,” comprising five members. Daron Jones, Michael “Mike” Keith, Reginald Finley, Aldon Lagon, and Marvin “Slim” Scandrick were the original members in 1991. Following their audition for Sean “Diddy” Combs in 1993, Quinnes “Q” Parker joined the lineup, and they were signed to Bad Boy Records. However, Finley and Lagon were unfortunately dropped from the group. As a result, the group became a quartet, and adopted the name of the club where they auditioned for Combs, “112.”

Subsequently, they went on to have a notably successful career, making waves in the R&B scene. They even won a Grammy Award in 1997, and received another nomination for the 2002 ceremony. In February 2002 however,112 left Bad Boy Records, and the group signed with Def Jam. Under their Def Soul imprint, the group released Hot & Wet (2003), and Pleasure & Pain (2005). Afterwards, in 2007, 112 launched their label, One Twelve Music Group, but they went on hiatus soon after. Although they reunited and released another album, Q Mike Slim Daron, in 2018, Q and Daron soon left the group. While there are just two members left in 112 now, they are still functioning as a group. On September 4, 2020, they released a 9-track project titled Forever.

Marvin “Slim” Scandrick

VANCOUVER, BC - AUGUST 28: Singers Marvin 'Slim' Scandrick of 112 performs on stage at PNE Amphitheatre on August 28, 2018 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

With his impressive high tenor voice, Slim has been the lead singer of 112 since he joined. However, soon after their hiatus in 2007, Slim released his solo debut album Love’s Crazy (2008). The album’s lead single “So Fly” appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at number 49. It remains Slim’s only solo song to appear on the chart. In 2016, he followed his debut album up with a second project titled Re-Fueled, which unfortunately did not chart. As aforementioned, he reunited with the other members of 112 in 2018 and released an album with them. Now, he is one of the group’s two last remaining members.

Michael “Mike” Keith

Michael Keith of the group "112" attends the 112 20 year celebration at Aroma Lounge on March 15, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Another founding member of 112, Mike has been present since the group was known as Forte back in 1991. Like Slim, Mike went solo following the group’s hiatus. Unlike Slim, however, Mike left because he believed a former member of the group had been stealing his money. Subsequently, in 2008, he released his solo debut album Michael Keith, but only as a digital download through iTunes and Amazon. After some time had passed, he returned and reconciled with the rest of the group in 2010. Alongside Slim, he is now the last remaining member of 112, as Q and Daron seem to have left the group for good.

Quinnes “Q” Parker

ATLANTA - NOVEMBER 22: Singer Q. Parker, co-star from "A Mother's Love" poses for red carpet photos for "A Mother's Love" stage play at the Rialto Center For The Arts in Atlanta, Georgia on NOVEMBER 22, 2013. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Before finally leaving 112 in 2018, Q had already ventured into acting, appearing in the 2015 film My First Miracle. Since then, he has starred in a handful of other movies, including Cheating in the Next Room (2021) and Christmas Ringer (2023). As he seems to be getting more into his acting bag, we may see more of him on-screen in the coming years. Surprisingly, in September 2023, following the death of singer Irish Grinstead, Q openly called out to Mike and Slim for a reunion. It remains to be seen if the two current members of 112 will pay him any heed.

Daron Jones

Daron Jones of the Group "112" attends the 112 20 Year Celebration at Aroma Lounge on March 15, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Daron Jones has the most extensive solo discography of all four 112 members. Since 2015, he has released several singles and projects. These include Christmas in Atlanta (2015), The Unofficial Diary Of Daron Jones, Vol. 2 (2017), and Human (2019), among others. Besides his music, the singer has kept a low profile over the years. Like Q, he left 112 seemingly for good in 2018, and has since focused on his solo career.



