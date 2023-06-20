Overall, Air Jordan has been truly killing it this year. There has been a ton of great releases throughout 2023. Moreover, there promises to be a whole lot more as the year goes on. We are seeing teasers galore, and fans are very excited about what’s to come. Whether your love the Air Jordan 1, the Jordan 3, the Jordan 6, or maybe even the Jordan 2, there has been a little something for everyone. That said, we have decided to look at some of our favorite colorways from the year so far.

Image via GOAT

Firstly, you cannot talk about 2023 releases without mentioning “Lucky Green.” The Air Jordan 1, 2, and 3 have all received releases with this aesthetic. Typically, it involves a white leather base with some green highlights throughout. That is exactly what we saw on this women’s exclusive AJ3 model, pictured above. If you are a big Boston Celtics fan, this recent string of releases has been a huge breath of fresh air.

Image via Flight Club

One of the greatest color schemes of all-time across all brands is the “Chicago” aesthetic. Of course, this was popularized by the GOAT, Michael Jordan. On the second to last day of 2022, we got the Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” retro. Given the shoe’s proximity to 2023, we decided to include it on the list. How could you not? Between the white leather base and black and red highlights, this is a certified banger that belongs in every serious sneaker collection.

Image via Flight Club

Overall, “Cool Grey” is one of the best motifs to come out of Jordan Brand and Nike. In 2023, fans were blessed with an Air Jordan 1 High OG called “Washed Black,” which might as well fall under the “Cool Grey” umbrella. The white base of this shoe is complemented by cool grey overlays. Additionally, the black and red tongue label adds a nice pop of contrast. Sure, it’s not officially “Cool Grey,” but it certainly embodies the essence of it.

Image via Flight Club

Next up on our list, we have the “Panda” color scheme. Of course, this is an aesthetic that has mostly been reserved for the Nike Dunk Low, Mid, and High. However, it found its way onto this impeccable Air Jordan 1 Hi 85 “Black-White” retro. The original cut of the AJ1 has proven to be a huge hit, and these black-and-white kicks are a big reason for that. With a white base and black overlays, you really cannot go wrong with something like this. Be it the summer or the winter, these are going to impress.

Image via Flight Club

Lastly, we are ending things off with the “UNC” aesthetic. The University of North Carolina is where Michael Jordan spent his college years, with much success. Hence why there are all sorts of Air Jordans with powder blue bases. Among them is this incredible Air Jordan 5 that is covered in bright blue leather on the upper. Furthermore, we get a black midsole, silver 3M tongue, and white and blue shark teeth that immediately jump off the silhouette. Yet another instance of a color doing all the talking.

