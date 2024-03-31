Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “University Gold” Officially Unveiled

Get ready to step up your running game with the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 in the vibrant "University Gold" colorway. Engineered for maximum comfort and performance, these shoes are designed to help you go the distance. The university gold mesh base provides breathability and support, while the grey and black overlays add durability and stability to your stride. With its responsive Zoom Air cushioning and plush foam midsole, the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 delivers a smooth and comfortable ride from start to finish.

The "University Gold" colorway adds a bold and dynamic look to your running wardrobe, ensuring you stand out on the track or trail. The combination of vibrant gold with sleek grey and black accents creates a striking visual contrast that's sure to turn heads wherever you go. Plus, the durable construction and reliable traction of the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 ensure you can tackle any terrain with confidence. Whether you're a seasoned runner or just starting out, the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 in "University Gold" is a must-have addition to your collection.

"University Gold" Nike Zoom Vomero 5

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gold rubber sole with a white midsole. The sole also has Zoom Air technology for maximum comfort. The uppers feature yellow mesh with grey and black overlays. There are 3M reflective details on the Nike Swoosh, heels, and toebox. Nike branding can be found on the tongue and a black Nike Swoosh can be found on the heel. Overall, these sneakers are coming out in a cohesive university gold colorway and they are engineered for performance and comfort.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “University Gold” will be released this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

