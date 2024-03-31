Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low “Summit White” Coming Soon

Gear up for your next outdoor adventure with the Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low in the sleek "Summit White" colorway. Designed for rugged terrain and harsh conditions, these shoes combine style and functionality effortlessly. The vibrant orange sole adds a pop of color and enhances visibility on the trail, while the summit white upper provides durability and protection against the elements. Crafted with outdoor enthusiasts in mind, the shoes offers superior traction and stability to conquer any terrain with confidence. The low-cut silhouette ensures freedom of movement while maintaining ankle support.

The "Summit White" colorway exudes a sense of purity and simplicity, allowing you to stand out on the trail while blending seamlessly with your outdoor surroundings. With its lightweight construction and responsive cushioning, the Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low provides all-day comfort and support for your feet. Plus, the durable materials ensure long-lasting performance, so you can keep pushing your limits without worrying about your footwear holding you back. Get ready to elevate your outdoor adventures with the Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low in the eye-catching "Summit White" colorway.

"Summit White" Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low

The sneakers feature an orange rubber sole that features deep grooves for traction on tough terrain. Also, the midsole matches, in orange. The uppers are constructed from summit white mesh. Overall, these sneakers are built for performance. They feature a clean colorway which means you won't have to worry about getting outside and getting these a bit dirty.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low “Summit White” will be released this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

