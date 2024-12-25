Nike Brings Back the Iconic Nike Air Max Plus OG "Hyper Blue"

A big return for next spring.

The Nike Air Max Plus OG is making a bold return in the legendary "Hyper Blue" colorway. First introduced in 1998, this sneaker quickly became a fan favorite. Its vibrant design and groundbreaking technology redefined sneaker culture. Now, official photos confirm its comeback in Spring 2025, sparking excitement among enthusiasts. The "Hyper Blue" colorway showcases a gradient blue upper that transitions seamlessly from dark to light. Black overlays add structure and contrast, creating a dynamic look. Additionally, the white midsoles with visible Air units deliver both timeless style and premium comfort.

Yellow-to-orange accents on the Air bubbles and branding add warmth and energy to the design. Originally created by Sean McDowell, the Nike Air Max Plus revolutionized footwear with its Tuned Air system, offering superior cushioning and support. Its signature wavy TPU overlays and breathable mesh upper remain as iconic as ever. These features are faithfully preserved in the 2025 release, staying true to the original. The "Hyper Blue" remains one of the most celebrated colorways in the Air Max Plus lineup. With its bold gradient and innovative design, this release is set to make waves once again. Fans are already gearing up for its return.

These shoes have a black rubber bottom matched with a white middle sole. Additionally, the midsole features several air cushions, a classic detail of the Nike Air Max line. The top is made of gradient mesh that shifts from light to dark blue. Black laces enhance the style, while a yellow Nike check decorates the sides. All in all, this pair showcases a lively color scheme that stands out when worn.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max Plus “Hyper Blue” is going to drop in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price will be $180 when they release. Fans are eagerly awaiting more details on the exact launch date.

