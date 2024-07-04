Nike Dunk Low CO.JP “City Attack” Releasing Tomorrow: Details

This pair is dropping WAY earlier than we thought.

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Dunk Low CO.JP “City Attack” will be released tomorrow, July 5th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a navy rubber sole paired with a white midsole. The upper showcases a red leather base complemented by navy leather overlays. The Nike Swoosh, also in navy leather, adorns the sides. Navy blue laces and a matching navy heel tab complete the design. Nike branding is prominently displayed on both the tongues and heels. Overall, this pair offers a clean colorway, blending red and navy tones seamlessly.

The Nike Dunk Low CO.JP is renowned for its quality and craftsmanship. The "City Attack" colorway continues this tradition, making it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts. The cushioned sole ensures comfort, while the premium leather materials promise durability . Fans of the original release will appreciate this modern twist on a classic sneaker. The 25th-anniversary edition of the "City Attack" Dunks is set to generate excitement. Whether you're a long-time collector or new to the Dunk Low line, this pair is a standout addition to any collection. Don't miss the chance to grab this iconic sneaker when it drops tomorrow.

