Nike Dunk Low CO.JP “City Attack” Releasing Tomorrow: Details

The Nike Dunk Low CO.JP is making a comeback with the "City Attack" colorway, dropping tomorrow. Originally released in 1999 and exclusive to Japan, this iconic sneaker is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The new version features a bold red leather base, adding a vibrant look. Navy blue leather overlays complement the red, creating a striking contrast. The "City Attack" colorway is part of Nike's early expansion into East Asia. This re-release offers a fresh take on the original design, maintaining its classic appeal while introducing modern updates.
The Nike Dunk Low CO.JP is renowned for its quality and craftsmanship. The "City Attack" colorway continues this tradition, making it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts. The cushioned sole ensures comfort, while the premium leather materials promise durability. Fans of the original release will appreciate this modern twist on a classic sneaker. The 25th-anniversary edition of the "City Attack" Dunks is set to generate excitement. Whether you're a long-time collector or new to the Dunk Low line, this pair is a standout addition to any collection. Don't miss the chance to grab this iconic sneaker when it drops tomorrow.
"City Attack" Nike Dunk Low CO.JP
The sneakers feature a navy rubber sole paired with a white midsole. The upper showcases a red leather base complemented by navy leather overlays. The Nike Swoosh, also in navy leather, adorns the sides. Navy blue laces and a matching navy heel tab complete the design. Nike branding is prominently displayed on both the tongues and heels. Overall, this pair offers a clean colorway, blending red and navy tones seamlessly.
More Photos
Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Dunk Low CO.JP "City Attack" will be released tomorrow, July 5th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released.
