Air Jordan 38 Low “Fundamental” Gets A Release Date

The Air Jordan 38 Low is a cutting-edge sneaker known for its sleek and high-performance design. This low-top silhouette combines style with top-tier technology for a remarkable on-court experience. Excitingly, there's the much-anticipated "Fundamental" colorway for the Air Jordan 38 Low on the horizon. This fresh iteration is all about black, white, and vibrant red. The color combination, dominated by black with white and striking red accents, delivers a bold and eye-catching look.

The Air Jordan 38 Low "Fundamental" is poised to become a game-changer on and off the court. Its blend of colors and innovative features ensures it stands out as a premium choice for athletes and sneaker enthusiasts alike. Whether you're dominating on the basketball court or seeking a striking fashion statement, the Air Jordan 38 Low "Fundamental" is set to elevate your style. Keep an eye out for its release, as it embodies the forward-thinking spirit of the Jordan Brand, offering both performance and fashion in one sleek package. Don't miss out on this opportunity to experience the future of Jordan sneakers.

"Fundamental" Air Jordan 38 Low

The sneakers feature a translucent rubber sole and a white midsole. A white and black material constructs the uppers, with geometrical patterns all around. Black laces and vivid red accents complete the design. The tongue features a red Jumpman, and you can safely assume the insoles also sport a Jumpman. Overall, these sneakers are clean and built for performance. Found in a clean colorway, the sneakers are going to look fantastic on the court.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 38 Low “Fundamental” will be released on January 9th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $175 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

