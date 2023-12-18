Nike Air Max 1 “Dark Team Red” Coming Soon

The Nike Air Max 1 is an iconic sneaker celebrated for its timeless design and comfort. Soon, Nike is all set to drop the "Dark Team Red" colorway, adding a bold and rich look to this classic silhouette. In this upcoming release, the shoe showcases a mix of deep "Dark Team Red" hues with accents of contrasting colors. This color combo brings a striking and standout appearance to the Air Max 1, promising a unique and eye-catching vibe. What makes the Air Max 1 a favorite choice is its enduring style combined with reliable performance.

The shoe ensures cushioning and support, making every step comfortable. With the introduction of the "Dark Team Red" colorway, the classic silhouette gets a fresh twist, enhancing its appeal for sneaker enthusiasts. Nike continues to innovate with its Air Max 1 collection, and the upcoming "Dark Team Red" drop is expected to turn heads. For those seeking a blend of boldness and classic charm, the Nike Air Max 1 in its "Dark Team Red" colorway is poised to be a sought-after addition to sneaker collections, offering a rich and distinct look to the iconic shoe.

“Dark Team Red” Nike Air Max 1

Image via Nike

The sneaker features a black and white rubber sole and a clean white midsole. A white mesh constructs the base of the uppers, with dark team red and light grey overlays. Also, a black Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. White laces, black Nike branding on the tongue, and dark team red branding heels complete the design. Overall, this pair features an incredibly clean colorway and will be a hit in 2024.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Air Max 1 “Dark Team Red” will be released at some point during the Spring of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

