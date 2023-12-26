Nike Air Zoom Drive x NOCTA "Black/White" Officially Unveiled

The Nike Air Zoom Drive delivers top-notch performance and style. With its sleek design and innovative features, it's a go-to choice for athletes and sneaker fans alike. The upcoming collaboration with Drake's NOCTA brings a fresh twist to this already popular sneaker, presenting a "Black/White" colorway that exudes sophistication and urban appeal. The collaboration infuses NOCTA's signature style into the Air Zoom Drive, combining streetwear vibes with athletic functionality. The "Black/White" color scheme elevates the shoe's sleekness, making it versatile for various occasions, whether on or off the court.

The Nike Air Zoom Drive's performance-driven design remains intact in this collaboration, promising exceptional comfort and support. The addition of NOCTA's aesthetic touch adds a contemporary edge, making it a coveted choice for sneaker enthusiasts looking for a blend of performance and style. With Drake's NOCTA collaboration, the Nike Air Zoom Drive "Black/White" colorway stands out as a symbol of urban sophistication and athletic excellence. This collaboration merges the best of both worlds—sport and fashion—creating a must-have sneaker that resonates with style-conscious individuals and athletes alike.

"Black/White" NOCTA x Nike Air Zoom Drive

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a black midsole. Black mesh and nylon construct the uppers, yielding a sturdy silhouette, with white accents adorning the sides and laces. Although official images of this pair are not available, one can reasonably expect to discover Nike and Nocta branding on the tongues and heels. Overall, this pair is a simple sneaker in a simple colorway. This is a huge collab and this pair will definitely sell out.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Zoom Drive x NOCTA "Black/White" will be released in the Spring of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $165 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

