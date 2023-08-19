Nike Air Zoom Drive x NOCTA “Black/White” First Look

The Nike Air Zoom Drive is a sneaker created by Nike. It’s designed for basketball players and offers support and comfort. The shoe features the Air Zoom technology, which gives cushioning in the sole for better impact protection. The Nike Air Zoom Drive has a durable upper made from materials like leather and synthetic materials. It has a lace-up closure for a secure fit. The sole provides a good grip on the court and helps with quick movements.

Nocta is a brand connected to Drake, a popular musician. It teamed up with Nike for a collaboration. The collab brought stylish clothing and accessories. The designs are often simple and modern. The Nocta x Nike collaboration features hoodies, jackets, and sneakers. The products have the Nocta logo, which is a crescent moon. The color schemes are usually dark and muted. This gives a sleek and cool look. Drake’s influence on the Nocta collab is clear. His style and vibe can be seen in the designs. People who like Drake’s music also enjoy his fashion sense through Nocta.

NOCTA x Nike Air Zoom Drive “Black/White”

As always, thanks to @kicksdong for the images of this pair. The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a black midsole. Black mesh and nylon construct the uppers, yielding a sturdy silhouette, with white accents adorning the sides and laces. Although official images of this pair are not available, one can reasonably expect to discover Nike and Nocta branding on the tongues and heels. Overall, this pair is a simple sneaker in a simple colorway. This is a huge collab and this pair will definitely sell out.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Zoom Drive x NOCTA “Black/White” is releasing at some time during the holiday of 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $165 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

