Last night, Drake took to Instagram to reveal the next step in his ongoing collaboration with Nike. The icy blue Nocta Tech Fleece was introduced to the world through an Instagram photoshoot. In the pictures, Drake and about a dozen others sport the jacket on a runway and on the steps of a private jet. Clearly, people are paying attention as some of Drake’s contemporaries rushed to the comments to praise his output. Rappers like Trippie Red and Lil Baby hyped up not only the new drop but Drake as a whole creative force. In the captions, Drake clarifies exactly when fans will be able to get their hands on the new Nocta Tech Fleeces. “Nocta Tech Fleece available July 27th @nike.”

Much of the recent news surrounding Drake has come from his ongoing “It’s All A Blur” tour with 21 Savage. A few days ago Drake took the stage in Boston with former Nike athlete turned Jordan Brand star Jayson Tatum. Fans were so excited to see their all-star small forward on stage that some even lost their balance and went tumbling.

Drake Shows Off New Nocta Tech Fleece

The most recent stop on the “It’s All A Blur” tour saw the rapper pulling up for a pair of shows in Montreal. The biggest news of his stop was a surprise appearance from J. Cole. During their performance, Drake teased the opportunity of a future collab between the pair. He also ignited, even more, beef, as he’s done often on the tour. This time it was with fashion icon Anna Wintour who he’s historically not been a big fan of.

Earlier on the tour he called out Childish Gambino directly. He called the rapper’s song “This Is America,” which reportedly originated as a Drake diss, “overrated.” He also made some comments that fans felt could even be a Kendrick Lamar diss, though the lack of follow-up makes it feel like merely a miscommunication. What do you think of the new Nike Nocta Tech Fleece color variant Drake debuted? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Elliott Wilson Calls Out Drake For Only Doing Interviews Outside Of “Our Culture”

[Via]