After six shows in the United States, the It’s All a Blur Tour has headed to the Great White North for the first time. The Drake/21 Savage co-tour hit up Montreal’s Bell Center for a pair of shows beginning on July 14. Of course, there has been a little bit of controversy with the tour so far. The start of the tour was delayed multiple times without explanation. The tour was originally meant to begin in Memphis on June 16 but actually began in Chicago on July 5. Furthermore, people were surprised to learn that the “hologram” that formed part of Drake’s set was actually just a guy playing “young Drake”.

However, fans were treated to yet another surprise guest during the Montreal show. Drake has brought out some heavy hitters on the tour so far. The most notable of these was in Boston when Drake brought out Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum. Despite this, Drake’s guest in Montreal was not a local star. Instead, Drake’s guest for his first show in Canada was North Carolina rapper J. Cole. Regardless, fans were very excited about the superstar, who walked to the stage through a sea of outstretched hands. After Montreal, the tour is set to head to Brooklyn on July 17.

Drake Shares Photos From Tour

However, an appearance by J. Cole wasn’t the only tour-related news coming out of Drake’s first Canadian performance. Drake also shared photos from the tour so far on his personal Instagram. “You love thinking that this shit is all heavenly and what not like we’re not capable of being enemies and what not like it’s just security moving heavily and what not you boys over the hill like you seventy and what not or over the hill like we in Beverly and what not. Even when we sober react we tend to over react…allegedly or what not,” Drake added as a caption.

While many of the pictures show the love that Drake has received on the tour so far, or his energetic performances, one picture stood. A picture of a goth/emo child appeared as the final image of the set and was tagged with the account of “V4ng0thz”, a Canadian artist and musician. V4ng0thz also appeared in the comments of Drake’s post, saying “y’all sleeping on the last pic.”

Drake And J Cole Perform Together

J. Cole performing “No Role Modelz” in Montreal with Drake 🎶pic.twitter.com/X6bgySTCg8 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) July 15, 2023

After coming out on stage, Drake and J. Cole performed “No Role Modelz” together.

